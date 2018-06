A group of people help to carry the coffin of Jorge Zepeda during his burial in Masaya, Nicaragua, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A group of people say farewell to Jorge Zepeda during his burial in Masaya, Nicaragua, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A man yells asking for justice while carrying the coffin of Jorge Zepeda during his burial in Masaya, Nicaragua, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Masaya, the city of flowers located southeast of the Nicaraguan capital, on Thursday buried another victim of the ongoing protests against the Daniel Ortega government, a social upheaval that has left at least 127 people dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (ICHR).

"Jorge Zepeda!" shouted the people carrying the coffin of the man, known to his friends as "Chabelo," while the others accompanying his body to the cemetery responded "Present!"