A demonstrator holds a poster of farm leader and opposition delegate Medardo Mairena during a protest outside a courthouse in Managua, Nicaragua, 17 July 2018. Nicaragua's Attorney General's Office charged Mairena with organized crime, terrorism and the deaths of four police officers within the context of a sociopolitical crisis that has left more than 350 dead since April 18. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua's Attorney General's Office on Tuesday charged an opposition leader with organized crime, terrorism and the deaths of four police officers within the context of a deadly sociopolitical crisis dating back to April 18.

The AG's office leveled those charges against farm leader Medardo Mairena, who is representing an opposition alliance in a national dialogue process.