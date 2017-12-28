Firefighters were struggling Wednesday to extinguish a fire at this capital's massive Eastern Market, Nicaraguan authorities said.
The conditions confronting the crews "are very difficult," fire chief Ramon Landero said.
Firefighters struggle to extinguish a fire at the Eastern Market, in Managua, Nicaragua on Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres
People are evacuated during a fire at the Eastern Market, in Managua, Nicaragua on Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres
A firefighter pours water over his head during a fire at the Eastern Market, in Managua, Nicaragua on Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres
