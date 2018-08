Photograph provided by the United Nations showing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada during a meeting at the seat of the United Nations in New York, United States, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN/Manuel Elias

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada on Monday addressed his country's crisis with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who reaffirmed the need to reach a "politically inclusive" solution.

This was the second meeting between Guterres and Moncada in a little over a month.