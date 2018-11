Denis Ronaldo Moncada-Colindres, Nicaragua's Foreign Minister, during a meeting in San Jose, Costa Rica, Jun. 27, 2017. EFE/Alexander Otárola

The natnonal flags of Taiwan and its diplomatic allies (L to R - Belize, Taiwan, eSwatini, Haiti, Kiribati, Nauru) fly outside the Diplomatic Quarter in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

The foreign minister of Nicaragua was visiting Taiwan to meet senior officials and reinforce bilateral ties, the island's foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Denis Ronaldo Moncada-Colindres met with Taiwan's Vice President Chen Chien-jen and discussed matters related to development of bilateral relations.