The Nicaraguan government freed from prison this Tuesday a group the opposition called political prisoners under the controversial Amnesty Law, passed last weekend by the Sandinista majority in the National Assembly, a group that included journalists Miguel Mora and Lucia Rineda.
Among those released were also farm labor leaders Medardo Mairena, Pedro Mena and Orlando Icabalceta, whom a judge aligned with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega had sentenced to 216, 210 and 159 years in prison, respectively.