Opposition leader Yubrank Suazo (C) claims justice after being released and taken to his house by guards of the National Penitentary System, in Masaya, Nicaragua, 11 June 2019. Dozens of 'political prisoners' were released under the controversial 'Amnesty Law'. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Ana Julia Urbina (C-L), mother of opposition leader Yubrank Suazo (C-R), cries as she hugs her son, who was released and took to his house by guards of the National Penitentary System, in Masaya, Nicaragua, 11 June 2019. Dozens of 'political prisoners' were released under the controversial 'Amnesty Law'. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

A 'political prisoner' who just got released greets people after being taken to his house by guards of the National Penitentary System, in Masaya, Nicaragua, 11 June 2019. Dozens of 'political prisoners' were released under the controversial 'Amnesty Law'. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

The Nicaraguan government freed from prison this Tuesday a group the opposition called political prisoners under the controversial Amnesty Law, passed last weekend by the Sandinista majority in the National Assembly, a group that included journalists Miguel Mora and Lucia Rineda.

Among those released were also farm labor leaders Medardo Mairena, Pedro Mena and Orlando Icabalceta, whom a judge aligned with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega had sentenced to 216, 210 and 159 years in prison, respectively.