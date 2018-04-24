Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo announced Monday the publication in La Gaceta, the country's official daily, the revocation of the social security reforms that had sparked a firestorm of street protests resulting in at least 27 fatalities, according to non-governmental organizations.
"Our president, Commander Daniel (Ortega), has been clear. He has revoked, at the request of Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the decree that contained the reforms to the ... Social Security Law. And that revocation has already been published in La Gaceta today, April 23," the vice president and first lady said.