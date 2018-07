(FILE) A man with his face covered and an AK 47 weapon poses for a photograph in a square in Masaya, Nicaragua, Jul. 18, 2018, one day after the so-called 'Operation Cleaning'. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

(FILE) Students are welcomed by family and friends at the cathedral of Managua after leaving the shelter in the Divine Misericordia parish, in Managua, Nicaragua, Jul. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

(FILE) Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes speaks with the media after the third session of the national dialogue table in Managua, Nicaragua, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The Catholic Church is being persecuted by Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega regime, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes said Sunday, amid a nationwide crisis that turned violent and has left between 277 and 351 people dead since April.

Cardinal Brenes acknowledged that there is persecution against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, since many churches served as a refuge for demonstrators who escaped the government's violent attacks.