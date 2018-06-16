The head of the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, speaks during peace talks between the Nicaraguan government and opposition groups, Managua, Nicaragua, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The Nicaraguan government and opposition groups agreed Friday to invite experts from the Organization of American States (OAS), the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) to investigate the nearly 200 deaths that have taken place during anti-government protests, as well as to remove road blocks set up by demonstrators.

The announcement was made by the head of the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, during peace talks brokered by the Catholic church, which were suspended in mid-May and resumed on Friday.