More than two-dozen journalists protested Monday in Managua demanding respect for freedom of the press and freedom of speech, while expressing their solidarity with all their fellow professionals who have been attacked in more than three months of protests against the Nicaraguan government, during which several hundred have died.

"Freedom of the press is a right of all citizens and our own right to do the work and we're not giving it up," journalist Luis Galeano said.