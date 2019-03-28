The representative of the University Coalition and Member of the Civic Alliance for Democracy Max Jerez speaks to the media as he leaves the Institute of Business Administration after a meeting, in Managua, Nicaragua, Mar 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The representative of the University Coalition and Member of the Civic Alliance for Democracy Max Jerez (C) speaks to the media as he leaves the Institute of Business Administration after a meeting, in Managua, Nicaragua, Mar 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The Nicaraguan government and the country's extra-parliamentary opposition on Wednesday concluded another round at the negotiating table while waiting for the International Committee of the Red Cross to agree to support the process of liberating political prisoners.

The participants sent a new document to the ICRC to follow up on the process of releasing people imprisoned in the context of events that have taken place in the country since Apr. 18, 2018 – when massive street protests broke out in the wake of the government's unpopular social security reform – in accordance with the Nicaraguan legal system, a joint communiqué said.