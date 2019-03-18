The opposition alliance in Nicaragua said on Monday that the negotiations with the Daniel Ortega government have not had the hoped-for results, although the group did not say whether it would abandon them or continue to participate in the dialogue launched on Feb. 27.

"Regrettably, so far the national dialogue has not produced the results that the great majority of our fellow citizens had legitimately hoped for," said the so-called Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy in a statement released after a brief negotiating session, the 11th so far.