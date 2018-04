A view of a sign that reads 'Don't shoot at us' at Nicaragua's Polytechnic University (UPOLI) during the seventh day of anti-government protests in Managua, Nicaragua, on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

A view of a Tree of Life during the seventh day of anti-government protests in Managua, Nicaragua, on April 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Photo taken April 24, 2018, in Managua, Nicaragua, of the photos of young people killed in clashes with Nicaraguan police over the government's Social Security reforms. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua's National Police on Tuesday reported that two of its officers were killed and 121 injured during the massive protests that took place last week over the government's Social Security reform, a plan that the Daniel Ortega government ultimately revoked.

According to government media, the National Police provided the definitive report to Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and said it regretted the deaths of its officers.