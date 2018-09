A man injured by a bullet during protest against the Nicaraguan government in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 September 2018. Reports state that one person was injured after a shooting during a rally against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A police vehicle on fire after a protest against the Nicaraguan government in Managua, Nicaragua, 02 September 2018. Reports state that one person was injured after a shooting during a rally against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan police on Sunday accused demonstrators summoned by the Civic Alliance movement of carrying out violent acts, injuring an agent, and burning a police vehicle in a protest against the president of Nicaragua in Managua.

According to the Nicaraguan police, "the self-named Civic Alliance convened an alleged peaceful march," in which "groups of hooded men participated, launching mortars and Molotov cocktails, in vans without license plates."