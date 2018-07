Nicaragua's National Police said Monday that two people died in clashes over the weekend between officers and road-blocking protesters, not 10, as asserted by a human rights group.

"In the face of the publication in social media that at least 10 people died Sunday in confrontations in Masaya, Niquinohomo, Catarina, La Concepcion, and Diria, the National Police clarifies that it has knowledge of two deceased people," the force said in a statement.