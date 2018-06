A multitude welcomes Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes (C) to the central square of Masaya, Nicaragua, on Thursday, June 21. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Nicaragua's National Police pledged Thursday to halt violence by supporters of President Daniel Ortega against the opposition-led city of Masaya, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes said.

The police commander in Masaya, Ramon Avellan, "has committed himself to stopping the attacks, the cardinal said after talks with the chief.