Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega during an interview with EFE's president, Fernando Garea, in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sept. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/JORGE TORRES.

The president of Nicaragua accused right-wing governments in Latin America of sabotaging regional cooperation organizations during an interview with EFE published Tuesday.

Daniel Ortega told EFE's president, Fernando Garea, that Latin America was being a victim of a lack of democratic attitude on the part of right-wing governments, which he claimed have provoked a rift in the region's blocs and increased polarization.