A young man fires a makeshift mortar during a march calling for President Daniel Ortega to be ousted in Managua, Nicaragua, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Hundreds march down a street during a massive march calling for President Daniel Ortega to be ousted in Managua, Nicaragua, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The Nicaraguan capital Managua on Monday saw two massive demonstrations, one in favor of the president and another calling for his resignation.

Several thousand people, mostly university students, joined a march entitled "United for Freedom and Justice," held on the Day of the Student, to call for President Daniel Ortega's resignation, as well as for peace, justice and the end of repression.