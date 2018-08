Protesters form a phrase with their shirts reading 'If we do not fight together' during the 'Nothing is normal' march in Managua, Nicaragua, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A protester holds a poster with a drawing representing Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega during the 'Nothing is normal' march in Managua, Nicaragua, 18 August 2018. A march against the Government of Nicaragua began in Managua, four months after the social outbreak that has left hundreds dead in protests against President Daniel Ortega. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Protesters stand in front of names of dead demonstrators during the 'Nothing is normal' march in Managua, Nicaragua, 18 August 2018. A march against the Government of Nicaragua began in Managua, four months after the social outbreak that has left hundreds dead in protests against President Daniel Ortega. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A protester writes on the ground 'Nicaragua Free' during the 'Nothing is normal' march in Managua, Nicaragua, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A protester wearing a mask takes part in the 'Nothing is normal' march in Managua, Nicaragua, 18 August 2018. A march against the Government of Nicaragua began in Managua, four months after the social outbreak that has left hundreds dead in protests against President Daniel Ortega. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

epa06957495 A young man burns a flag of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party during the 'Nothing is normal' march in Managua, Nicaragua, 18 August 2018. A march against the Government of Nicaragua began in Managua, four months after the social outbreak that has left hundreds dead in protests against President Daniel Ortega. Thousands of Nicaraguans from the southeast arrived in the center of Managua, dressed in the blue and white colors of the national flag of Nicaragua. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Protest marches were held in the streets of Managua on Saturday, four months after the protests against the ruling Sandinista government began, which started in Nicaragua on Apr.18.

"Not a step back" was the slogan repeated during the demonstrations, which were held under the theme "Nothing is normal."