Photograph showing Nicaraguans waving flags in support of the protest demanding the disarmament of government-loyal militias in Managua, Nicaragua, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Hundreds of protesters rolled through the streets of this capital Sunday in a caravan of cars, motorcycles, vans, and pick-up trucks to demand the disarmament of paramilitary groups loyal to the Nicaraguan government.

As demonstrators made their way through the city's poorest neighborhoods, drivers honked their horns and chanted slogans, while hundreds of residents of all ages stood outside their homes waving Nicaraguan flags and banging on pots and pans in support.