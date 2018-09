A man walks next to several closed stores in the Oriental market during the national strike called in Nicaragua, in Managua, Nicaragua, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

View of a closed gas station with chains on fuel servers, during the national strike called against the president of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

View of a closed medical center and laboratory, during the national strike called against the president of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Nicaragua Friday held the third national strike since the social upheaval of last April, in protest against the country's president, whom various sectors blame for the sociopolitical crisis that has left hundreds dead.

Streets, markets, private schools, shopping centers, bus terminals and other central points in different cities, had visibly fewer people than usual.