A woman walks past a wall with a graffiti stating "shit police we are going to kill you," in Managua, Nicaragua, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A protester holds an improvised mortar next to a graffiti repudiating the government of President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguans attempted to return to normal life Wednesday after 8 days of violent protests and after the government agreed to set up a national dialogue, which will be mediated by the Catholic Church.

Protests began after President Daniel Ortega proposed a social security reform that included a 0.75 percentage point increase in monthly worker contributions, a 3.5-point increase in employer's contributions and a 5 percent reduction in pensions in exchange for better health coverage.