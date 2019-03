Rescue workers carry a child rescued from the ruble at the scene of a building collapse in Ita Faji, Lagos, Nigeria Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISRAEL OPHORI

At least 12 people have died, most of them children, when a three-story building that housed a school collapsed on Wednesday trapping more than 100 under rubble in the southwestern Nigerian city of Lagos, officials said.

Emergency services had rescued more than 50 people from under the rubble, at least eight of whom were injured, after the building came down as primary schoolchildren were attending classes at the moment the building came down, police spokesman Baba Elkana told EFE.