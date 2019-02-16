Nigeria's general election has been postponed by a week, the Independent National Electoral Commission said on Saturday, about five hours before the polling stations were to open across the country.
"After a careful review of the implementation of the logistical and operational plan, and given the determination to hold free, fair and credible elections, the Commission concluded that proceeding with elections as scheduled is not possible," chairman of the INEC, Mahmood Yakubu told reporters after an emergency meeting at the organization's headquarters in Abuja.