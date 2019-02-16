A Nigerian woman sells drinking water as she walks past a campaign poster for former Nigerian vice president, opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, Nigeria Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TIFE OWOLABI

Ad-hoc staff searching for their names and locations were they will work at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Gwagwalada, Abuja, Nigeria, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Nigeria's general election has been postponed by a week, the Independent National Electoral Commission said on Saturday, about five hours before the polling stations were to open across the country.

"After a careful review of the implementation of the logistical and operational plan, and given the determination to hold free, fair and credible elections, the Commission concluded that proceeding with elections as scheduled is not possible," chairman of the INEC, Mahmood Yakubu told reporters after an emergency meeting at the organization's headquarters in Abuja.