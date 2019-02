Nigerian Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials load election materials into a vehicle for onward distribution to polling centres in Daura, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGE ESIRI

The leading candidates in Nigeria's presidential and parliamentary elections called for peace Friday ahead of the weekend balloting.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second four-year term as candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress party, encouraged Nigerians to vote and to be sure of the Nigerian Independent National Electoral Commission's ability to conduct the election.