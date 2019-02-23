Former Nigerian vice president and current opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar (C), waves to supporters at a campaign rally in Calabar, Nigeria, Feb. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TIFE OWOLABI

Nigerians display their voter cards as they line up to cast their ballots in the presidential elections in Abuja, Nigeria, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The main contenders in Nigeria's presidential election said Saturday they were hopeful of winning after voters turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots, a week after they were scheduled to do so.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress party voted in Daura, his hometown in the northern state of Katsina, while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People's Democratic Party cast his ballot in Yola, his hometown and the capital of the northeastern state of Adamawa.