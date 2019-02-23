The main contenders in Nigeria's presidential election said Saturday they were hopeful of winning after voters turned out in large numbers to cast their ballots, a week after they were scheduled to do so.
Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress party voted in Daura, his hometown in the northern state of Katsina, while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People's Democratic Party cast his ballot in Yola, his hometown and the capital of the northeastern state of Adamawa.