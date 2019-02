Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar (C) talks to media after casting his ballot in the presidential elections in Yola, Adamawa state, Nigeria, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari walks to cast his ballot in the presidential elections in Daura, Katsina, Nigeria, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGE ESIRI

Nigeria's incumbent president on Wednesday pledged to maintain security and fight corruption as well as improve the country's economy after the announcement of his re-election for a four-year term.

Independent National Electoral Commission declared Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress party the winner of the country's 2019 presidential election, which took place on Saturday, after results have shown that he won in 19 out of 36 states.