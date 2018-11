Montevideo, Nov. 9, 2018: The second edition of the Night of the Bookstores in Uruguay is expected to fill this capital Friday night with literature for all tastes, live music and other events. EPA/EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

Montevideo, Nov. 9, 2018: Xurxo Ponce, coordinator of Cultural Action at the Cultural Center of Spain (CCE) in Montevideo talks to EFE about the second edition of the Night of the Bookstores in Uruguay. EPA/EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

The second edition of the Night of the Bookstores in Uruguay is expected to fill this capital Friday night with literature for all tastes, live music and other events.

"The objective is to offer a moment of leisure and a stroll for the whole family on a near-summer night, where everyone can get closer to the heritage of the country of the bookstores, and to the figure of the bookseller," Xurxo Ponce, coordinator of Cultural Action at the Cultural Center of Spain (CCE) in Montevideo, told EFE.