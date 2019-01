Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Pedestrians watch large-scale screen displaying a news program reporting on former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The French government has told Tokyo that it was looking to merge Renault and Nissan Motor, financial daily Nikkei reported on Sunday.

Quoting a source from Paris, Nikkei reported that the message was conveyed to Japan's top officials in the last few days by Martin Vial, a Renault director, designated by the French government.