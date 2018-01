Members of a Halo Trust team, supported by the United Nations search for landmines, in Kohsan district of Herat province, Afghanistan, Apr. 3, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

At least nine civilians were killed and one was wounded after a landmine exploded near their vehicle in Herat province in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials told EFE.

The landmine, presumably planted by the Taliban, detonated around 10 am as a car full of passengers was passing, said the provincial governor's spokesperson, Jailani Farhad.