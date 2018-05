Brigadier General of the National Guard of Puerto Rico, Isabelo Rivera, speaks during a press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE MUÑIZ

A handout photo made available by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association on May 2, 2018 shows an apparent military aircraft crash outside of Savannah, in Port Wentworth, Georgia, USA. EPA-EFE/SAVANNAH PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The tail of a military C-130 plane sticks up from the road as emergency crews work the site of the crash in Port Wentworth, Georgia, USA, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN B. MORTON

The nine people onboard the Puerto Rico National Guard aircraft that crashed Wednesday in Georgia, United States, died in the tragedy, said Puerto Rico National Guard Brigadier General Isabelo Rivera.

"Nine crew members died in the accident, but until their families and relatives are notified, we cannot give their names," Rivera said.