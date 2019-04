A devotee stands next of Mazu during the pilgrimage of the goddess Mazu in Taichung, Taiwan, Apr.8, 2019 (issued Apr.16, 2019). EPA-EFE/EASON LAM TAIWAN OUT

Devotees wait on a street for the arrival of the Mazu image during the pilgrimage of the goddess Mazu in Miaoli County, Taiwan, Apr.8, 2019 (issued Apr.16, 2019). EPA-EFE/EASON LAM TAIWAN OUT

Devotees react and pray during the pilgrimage of the goddess Mazu in Miaoli County, Taiwan, Apr.8, 2019 (issued Apr.16, 2019). EPA-EFE/EASON LAM TAIWAN OUT

Devotees kneel down on a street during the pilgrimage of the goddess Mazu in Taichung, Taiwan, Apr.8, 2019 (issued Apr.16, 2019). EPA-EFE/EASON LAM TAIWAN OUT

Taiwan’s largest annual pilgrimage ended on Tuesday following a nine-day-long foot journey involving thousands of devotees who escorted a palanquin that carried a statue of the island's patron deity Matsu, the goddess of the sea.

Matsu, also known as Mazu, is one of the most revered deities in Taiwan, with about 10 million worshipers – almost half of the population – and 2,300 temples across the island dedicated to her.