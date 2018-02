A worker sweeps the coal on the ground on top of a coking furnace in a steel plant in Hefei in east China's Anhui province, July. 30, 2004. EPA-EFE/FANG GOH

Nine people have died of poisoning after a gas leak occurred at an iron and steel plant in the city of Liupanshui in China's southwestern Guizhou province, official news agency Xinhua said Thursday.

The leak took place at 7:30 pm on Wednesday when several workers were conducting an overhaul of the generator boiler at a plant of the Shougang Shuicheng Iron and Steel Co. Ltd.