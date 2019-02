A file picture shows customers pose with Nintendo Switch consoles that they purchased at an electronics retailing store in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese electronics giant Nintendo on Wednesday announced the launch of "Super Mario Maker 2" for its Switch console as well as the return of "Link's Awakening" from "The Legend of Zelda" series.

The highly anticipated "Super Mario Maker 2" will go on sale in June and will be launched exclusively for Nintendo Switch unlike its predecessor, which was launched on the Wii U console in 2015.