Customers ride an escalator past an advertisement for Nintendo Co. at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The game console Nintendo Switch is on display during the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo on Wednesday unveiled Pokemon: Let's go, first Pokemon game for its Switch console, that users would be able to connect to its hugely successful mobile application Pokemon GO.

The games were unveiled in partnership with GAME FREAK, the games' developers and original creators of the Pokemon video game franchise.