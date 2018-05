Fruit bats inside a cave at restoration site of the ancient port of Caesarea, in Caesarea National Park, northen Israel, Apr. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Indian animal husbandry department and forest officials look for bats inside a well at Changaroth in Kerala, India, May 21, 2018 (issued 22 May 2018). EPA-EFE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

Indian animal husbandry department and forest officials look at a bat kept in a container after catching it from a well at Changaroth in Kerala, India, May 21, 2018 (issued 22 May 2018). EPA-EFE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

At least ten people have died and 25 have been quarantined due to an outbreak of the Nipah virus in the southern Indian state of Kerala, where the authorities have issued a health alert for several districts, officials told EFE on Tuesday.

"Up to now, we have 10 confirmed dead due to the virus and 25 people are under observation," Kerala's Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said.