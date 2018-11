(FILE) - Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn during a visit of the Renault factory in Maubeuge, northeastern France, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Nissan Motor Co.'s board on Thursday voted to remove Carlos Ghosn as its chairman following his arrest for alleged financial irregularities.

Ghosn, 64, was arrested on Monday for allegedly under-reporting his income by 5 billion yen between June 2011 and June 2015.