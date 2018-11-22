Members of the press gather in front of Nissan Motor Co. global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Reporters gather before the visitation entrance of the Tokyo Detention House where Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is detained in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) - Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, looks on during the opening day of the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Nissan Motor Co.'s board was set to meet Thursday to vote on the ouster of Chairman Carlos Ghosn and representative director Greg Kelly, both of whom the company accuses of financial misconduct, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Messrs. Ghosn and Kelly were arrested Monday by prosecutors on suspicion of conspiring to lower Mr. Ghosn's reported compensation on Nissan's securities filings by about $44 million over a five-year period. The men are being held in a Tokyo jail and couldn't attend Thursday's meeting.