(FILE) - Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, looks on during the opening day of the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Nissan Motor Co.'s board voted Thursday to oust Chairman Carlos Ghosn and representative director Greg Kelly from their positions, according to a person familiar with the matter, three days after the company said they engaged in financial misconduct, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Ghosn and Kelly were arrested Monday by prosecutors on suspicion of conspiring to lower Mr. Ghosn's reported compensation on Nissan's securities filings by around $44 million over a five-year period. The men are being held in a Tokyo jail and couldn't attend Thursday's meeting.