Nissan Motor Corporation employees on the battery recharging component assembly line of the company's electric car 'Leaf' at the Nissan Oppama Factory in Oppama city, Kanagawa province, Japan, Jan. 24, 2011. EPA-EFE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor announced Monday that it has canceled the sale of its lithium ion battery unit to Chinese investment fund GSR Capital.

GSR had informed Nissan on Jun. 29, 2018, the date when the deal was to be closed, that it did not have the available funds "to fulfill its contractual obligations under the Transactions," the Japanese company said in a statement.