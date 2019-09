Hiroto Saikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., speaks during a news conference at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The president and chief executive officer of Nissan Motor said Thursday he was overpaid owing to an equity-linked remuneration scheme, after company auditors found the amount paid was too high.

Hiroto Saikawa was overpaid by tens of millions of yen under a stock appreciation rights scheme that allows some executives to receive a payment linked to the company’s share performance. EFE-EPA