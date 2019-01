Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference at Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The president of Nissan said Monday that the automobile company had not received any proposal from the French government to negotiate over a possible merger with Renault.

Hiroto Saikawa said that he was unaware of any suggestions to integrate the two companies, state-run NHK news agency reported, contrary to earlier reports claiming that French officials were in favor of a merger.