The logo of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is seen at Global Headquarters showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, May 14, 2019 (issued June 25, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shareholders enter the venue of the Nissan Motor Co's 120th ordinary general meeting of shareholders in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., announces the company's financial result of the 2018 fiscal year, which ended on Mar. 31, 2019, at its global headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, May 14, 2019 (issued June 25, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The shareholders of Nissan Motor on Tuesday approved the reform of its management to prevent a concentration of power such as that wielded by former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, until last year.

The vote was held at the end of its 120th Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, and ran for three hours and 22 minutes, the company said in a statement.