People arrive at a hotel for the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 2011 (reissued Feb. 13, 2019). EPA-EFEFILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Nissan Motor approved the removal of former chair Carlos Ghosn from its board on Monday in an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, ending his nearly two decades with the Japanese carmaker.

The move means Ghosn no longer holds a position at the company.