(FILE) - Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference at Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Nissan Motor Co. still doesn't know who will succeed former Chairman Carlos Ghosn after its independent directors failed to come to an agreement on a candidate, the company said Monday, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The three independent directors have met twice since Nov. 22 to nominate a candidate for chairman of the board of directors, following Mr. Ghosn's arrest on Nov. 19 in the wake of allegations of financial misdeeds.