Emergency vehicles outside the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville, Georgia, following a reported chemical leak which officials said killed at least 6 workers and sent many more to the hospital on 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett speaks to the media at a press conference near the Foundation Food Group food packing plant following a reported chemical leak which officials said killed at least 6 workers and sent many more to the hospital in Gainesville, Georgia, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Nicholas Ancrum, vice president for human resources of Foundation Food Group, speaks to the media at a press conference near the company's food packing plant in Gainesville, Georgia, following a reported chemical leak which officials said killed at least 6 workers and sent many more to the hospital on 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Police outside the Foundation Food Group food packing plant following a reported chemical leak which officials said killed six workers and sent many more to the hospital in Gainesville, Georgia, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Nitrogen leak at US chicken processor kills at least six people

At least six people died and several more are in critical condition after a liquid nitrogen leak at a food processing plant in Gainesville, Georgia, local authorities reported Thursday.

Gainesville police said that about a dozen people had been transported to local hospitals, including several firefighters, after the incident Thursday morning at the Foundation Food Group chicken processing plant.