US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Monday presented his resignation - to become effective on May 11 - in a letter addressed to President Donald Trump, the content of which was made public by the media.

In his letter, Rosenstein thanked Trump for having given him "the opportunity to serve," and "for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations; and for the goals you set in your inaugural address: patriotism, unity, safety, education, and prosperity, because 'a nation exists to serve its citizens.'"