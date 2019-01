US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Jul.13, 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEFAN ZAKLIN

No agreement has been reached with the Taliban on a ceasefire or the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the Afghan president's office said Monday citing the special envoy of the United States for peace in the war-ravaged country.

In a statement, president Ashraf Ghani's office said the US envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Sunday evening shared with the Afghan government the details of his peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar aimed at ending the 17-year-old conflict.