Relatives of sick people scour Mexico City on Dec. 22, 2020, for medical supply stores that can provide bottled oxygen or refill portable oxygen tanks, but there is a significant scarcity of O2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

Relatives of sick people scour Mexico City on Dec. 22, 2020, for medical supply stores that can provide bottled oxygen or refill portable oxygen tanks, but there is a significant scarcity of O2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

Relatives of sick people scour Mexico City on Dec. 22, 2020, for medical supply stores that can provide bottled oxygen or refill portable oxygen tanks, but there is a significant scarcity of O2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

The sign reading "No oxygen available" is being seen more and more frequently hanging on the doors of establishments selling medical equipment in Mexico City, where hospitals are rapidly filling and many people with sick relatives at home must look high and low for medical oxygen tanks.

Two days ago, at a store in the central Roma neighborhood, there was a line dozens of people long waiting to refill their tanks. Today, there's practically nobody there. "We have no oxygen until further notice," the door guard tells everyone who arrives with their oxygen tanks, making the trek from store to store to find someplace where they can refill them.