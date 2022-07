Hundreds of people, including teachers and students, protesting before the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic of Panama today, during a new day of protests called by trade union unions due to the high cost of fuel and food in Panama City, Panama, 15 July 2022 EFE/ BIENVENIDO VELASCO

No breakthrough in government efforts to end Panama protests

The Panamanian government’s efforts Saturday failed to negotiate with protesters an end to two weeks of stir against the rising cost of living and alleged public corruption.

Protest organizers said the strike would continue along with the negotiations with the government.